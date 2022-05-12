FORECAST: Summer heat rolling on

CLEVELAND — Summer heat is rolling on... for a couple more days at least. Typical highs this time of year are closer to 70º, not 85º! We'll take it though... Especially after how cool and wet April was.

Enjoy it while it's here, though, because it doesn't last. We're back in the 60s and 70s next week. In the meantime, 85º today and 83º Friday. Tons of sunshine both days with a few more clouds late Friday. By the weekend we'll start talking rain. Plan on a few storms Saturday along the lake breeze followed by a better shot Sunday.

Sunday's storms could be strong, possibly even damaging. We'll have to keep a close eye on that cold front and how quickly is cruises through Ohio. If you have the option, Saturday is the better day for outdoors activities.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Very warm Thursday & Friday

Lots of bright sunshine through Friday

Cooler near Lake Erie each afternoon this week

Storms form on a lake breeze Saturday afternoon

Stronger storms likely Sunday

Much more seasonable next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

Thursday: Feeling like summer! Still dry.| High: 85º

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm.| High: 83º

Saturday: Still warm with a few t-showers for the afternoon.| High: 79º

Sunday: Stronger storms likely.| High: 75º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: