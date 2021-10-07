FORECAST: Summer-Like Weather Continues

CLEVELAND — Waves of scattered showers and isolated storms will be likely throughout the rest of the work week. On Thursday, will see a broken line of thundershowers move in from the south to the north by mid to late afternoon. Friday will likely see additional scattered thundershowers, mainly during the afternoon and evening. On Saturday, a few lingering showers will be possible especially in our eastern communities.
It is also summer-like! Temperatures will be staying on the warmer side for the month of October: 70s and even low 80s through the weekend!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Warm & humid all Thursday
- Showers/storms spread from south to north
- On and off rain and storms through the rest of the week
- Best shot for rain appears to be Friday
- Temperatures stay above normal through the week
DETAILED FORECAST
Thursday: Scattered afternoon/evening showers and storms possible. Warm and humid. High: 78º
Friday: Scattered showers and storms. High: 75º
Saturday: Few lingering showers; especially to east. High: 75º
Sunday: Sunny and summer-like! High: 79º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter