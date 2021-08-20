FORECAST: Summer sunshine and heat building into Ohio

CLEVELAND — We're even warmer Friday with even more dry-time. Plan on more sunshine helping us jump into the middle 80s Friday afternoon. We'll stay warm & humid Saturday with lots of sunshine. The only hurdle we have getting through the weekend will be a weak wave Sunday. Plan on a few t-showers on Sunday - especially during the afternoon and evening.

We'll keep a close eye on it!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Scattered clouds on Friday

Very slim rain chance Friday

Very warm & humid on Saturday

Isolated thunder for Browns Sunday

Big heat, humidity next week

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: Warm. Isolated PM thunder. | High: 84º

Saturday: Some sunshine and humidity.| High: 86º

Sunday: An isolated t-storm for the Browns game. Still humid.| High: 85º

