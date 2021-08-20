Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Summer sunshine and heat building into Ohio

items.[0].videoTitle
Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 5:59 AM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 05:59:55-04

CLEVELAND — We're even warmer Friday with even more dry-time. Plan on more sunshine helping us jump into the middle 80s Friday afternoon. We'll stay warm & humid Saturday with lots of sunshine. The only hurdle we have getting through the weekend will be a weak wave Sunday. Plan on a few t-showers on Sunday - especially during the afternoon and evening.

We'll keep a close eye on it!

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Scattered clouds on Friday
  • Very slim rain chance Friday
  • Very warm & humid on Saturday
  • Isolated thunder for Browns Sunday
  • Big heat, humidity next week

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: Warm. Isolated PM thunder. | High: 84º

Saturday: Some sunshine and humidity.| High: 86º

Sunday: An isolated t-storm for the Browns game. Still humid.| High: 85º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018