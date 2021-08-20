FORECAST: Summer sunshine and heat building into Ohio

CLEVELAND — We're even warmer Friday with even more dry-time. Plan on more sunshine helping us jump into the middle 80s Friday afternoon. We'll stay warm & humid Saturday with lots of sunshine. The only hurdle we have getting through the weekend will be a weak wave Sunday. Plan on a few t-showers on Sunday - especially during the afternoon and evening.
We'll keep a close eye on it!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Scattered clouds on Friday
- Very slim rain chance Friday
- Very warm & humid on Saturday
- Isolated thunder for Browns Sunday
- Big heat, humidity next week
DETAILED FORECAST
Friday: Warm. Isolated PM thunder. | High: 84º
Saturday: Some sunshine and humidity.| High: 86º
Sunday: An isolated t-storm for the Browns game. Still humid.| High: 85º
