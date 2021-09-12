FORECAST: Summer Weather

CLEVELAND — We are starting off Sunday morning about 10-15 degrees warmer than 24 hours ago. The warming trend will continue throughout the rest of Sunday.

It will be very warm & muggy on Sunday. Highs will climb into the upper 80s by mid-afternoon with more humidity.

Isolated showers are possible on Sunday and Monday especially in our northern communities.

Rain chances will increase by mid-week.

Make plans to get outside and enjoy the dry and warm weather before it's gone. Days are getting shorter, nights are getting longer...

FORECAST HEADLINES

MUCH warmer and hazy weekend ahead

Even warmer and more humid on Sunday

Isolated storms Sunday

Better rain chances next week

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: Partly cloudy and even warmer. Isolated showers north. | High: 86º

Monday: Isolated showers. Large range of temps across area. | High: 80º

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Toasty. | High: 86º

Wednesday: Storms increase. Warm. | High: 77º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: