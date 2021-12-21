FORECAST: Sunny & seasonable today before tonight's snow

CLEVELAND — We are officially into a big week for travel and last minute shopping. We need some cooperation from Mother Nature. We've got it!
For Christmas week, next few days will be chilly but quiet. I cannot rule out isolated light lake effect snow on Wednesday and Thursday for our NE communities. A stronger system will move toward the area by the end of the week. However, it will not bring us a White Christmas. In fact, temperatures look to climb well above average by Christmas Eve with rain showers building in late and sticking around through Christmas morning.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Seasonable For First Day of Winter
- Winter begins at 10:59 am Tuesday
- Few quiet days ahead
- Warming for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
- Looking soggy late week
DETAILED FORECAST
Tonight: Few more clouds overnight. Chilly.| Low: 30º
Tuesday: Winter begins! Partly sunny and dry.| High: 41º
Wednesday: Light snow showers early followed by cold & wind. | High: 35º
Thursday: Isolated rain late in the day. Chilly. | High: 40º
Christmas Eve: Milder temperatures. Rain late. | High: 52º
Christmas Day: Scattered rain ending as temps take a dive. | Temps: 50s -> 30s
