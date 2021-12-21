FORECAST: Sunny & seasonable today before tonight's snow

CLEVELAND — We are officially into a big week for travel and last minute shopping. We need some cooperation from Mother Nature. We've got it!

For Christmas week, next few days will be chilly but quiet. I cannot rule out isolated light lake effect snow on Wednesday and Thursday for our NE communities. A stronger system will move toward the area by the end of the week. However, it will not bring us a White Christmas. In fact, temperatures look to climb well above average by Christmas Eve with rain showers building in late and sticking around through Christmas morning.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Seasonable For First Day of Winter

Winter begins at 10:59 am Tuesday

Few quiet days ahead

Warming for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

Looking soggy late week

DETAILED FORECAST

Tonight: Few more clouds overnight. Chilly.| Low: 30º

Tuesday: Winter begins! Partly sunny and dry.| High: 41º

Wednesday: Light snow showers early followed by cold & wind. | High: 35º

Thursday: Isolated rain late in the day. Chilly. | High: 40º

Christmas Eve: Milder temperatures. Rain late. | High: 52º

Christmas Day: Scattered rain ending as temps take a dive. | Temps: 50s -> 30s

