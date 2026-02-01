Forecast: Sunny Sunday, but the frigid feel continues

CLEVELAND — While it might be hard to believe, the sun is out, with fairly few clouds this morning. This mostly sunny weather will help bring temperatures up a few degrees compared to yesterday. It was 15 in Cleveland, and areas inland barely reached 10. Today, highs could approach 20. While the forecast high for today at Hopkins is 18, if it stays 17 or below, it will be the longest such stretch in recorded history for Cleveland!

Last night's lake effect snow showers have departed, and no snow is expected at all today. The same can not be said about tomorrow or Tuesday. With the "warmer" temperatures, snow chances bump back up. A clipper brings scattered snow showers tomorrow afternoon and evening with light accumulations, a coating to an inch or so. Another storm clips us Tuesday with a snow squall or two also possible during the evening.

It will be relatively warmer through the workweek. Highs will be in the low to mid 20s. This is still 10 or more degrees below average for this time of year.

Stay Warm, Northeast Ohio!

DAILY FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, still cold. | High: 18º

Monday: Few snow showers late, cold. | High: 25º

Tuesday: Isolated snow showers possible with a snow squall or two late. | High: 25º

Wednesday: Isolated morning snow shower, otherwise mostly cloudy. | High: 21º

