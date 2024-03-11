FORECAST: Sunshine coming back with SOARING temps this week

CLEVELAND — We sprung forward over the weekend with winter weather. Heavy snow, slick rods, gusty winds and frigid temps. That was the weekend though... This is the work week. Spring is back!

Sunshine galore and a breezy west, southwest wind will help temps soar. We're in the lower 50s today. Nice rebound after a cold start to the day. Tuesday will be even warmer with highs in the middle 60s. Not quite records but we'll enjoy it either way.

Clouds rolling in midweek will eventually bring rain but not until late Wednesday. Plan on isolated light rain Wednesday night followed by better rain chances Thursday and an even better shot at rain Friday.

I'm watching this weekend's slim rai chances closely. St. Patrick's Day Sunday will be something we're focusing on.

What To Expect:



Sunny & milder today

Even warmer Tuesday

Better rain chances late week

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Bright & warmer| High: 52º

Tuesday: Breezy & much warmer.| High: 67º

Wednesday: Still warm with only a limited rain chance. High: 65º

Thursday: Warm & breezy with a few showers. High: 64º

Friday: Scattered rain likely. | High: 54º

