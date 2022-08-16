FORECAST: Sunshine mixing with clouds and a few thunderstorms

CLEVELAND — We are stuck in a similar weather pattern for the next couple of days. A slow moving upper level low pressure system over the Great Lakes, plus a weak surface trough will keep the threat for a few thundershowers in our forecast thru Wednesday.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy with a few isolated thundershowers here and there. Look for low temperatures to fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s by sunrise.

A few showers and thundershowers are possible again on Tuesday. Otherwise, we'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will top out between 75 & 80 degrees.

Wednesday looks to be a virtual carbon copy of Monday and Tuesday: some sunshine, a few thundershowers, and highs between 75 & 80 degrees.

The big rain chances are holding off until this weekend. Plan ahead and watch the forecast closely for this coming weekend... it's looking wet and possibly stormy at times.

What To Expect:

Feeling great this week as below normal temps continue

Isolated t-showers tonight & tomorrow

Looking drier, brighter late week

Weekend rain & storms likely



Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: A few t-showers. Warm. | High: 79º

Wednesday: Isolated thundershowers. Some sunshine. | High: 80º

Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds. Pleasant. | High: 79º

Friday: More sunshine, more warmth. | High: 82º

Saturday: Scattered showers and storms. Warmer. | High: 84º

Sunday: Scattered rain showers, still warm. | High: 83º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: