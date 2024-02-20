FORECAST: Super sunny again today helping temps soar

CLEVELAND — We'll see quite a bit of sunshine on Tuesday, especially during the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures should begin to warm up to near 50 degrees thanks to southerly breezes.
Lower and middle 50s should be easily achievable on Wednesday as a warmer flow of air slides in from the south. Rain rolls back in Thursday with highs near 50. A strong cold front will usher in colder air beginning Friday, and that winter chill lingers through Saturday. Plan on a slim shot at a mix on Friday and snow on Saturday as even colder air settles in. We'll keep an eye on timing as we get closer to the all-important weekend.
What To Expect:
- Super sunny
- Super mild
- No rain until Thursday
- No cold until this weekend (except mornings)
Daily Breakdown
Tuesday: Even warmer. | High: 50º
Wednesday: More clouds but breezy & warm. | High: 58º
Thursday: Scattered rain showers. | High: 49°
Friday: More seasonable with a SLIM shot at rain. | High: 42º
Saturday: Cold & breezy with a shot at snow. | High: 32º
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Milder. | High: 49º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter