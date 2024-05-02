FORECAST: Super sunny but not everybody is feeling the heat today

CLEVELAND — Temperatures will top off into the upper 70s & lower 80s this afternoon, thanks to a breezy southwest wind and more sunshine.
Winds shift back to the north Thursday. That will mean temperatures near 70 degrees for the lake shore counties during the afternoon. But, much warmer temperatures inland. Areas near US Route 30 from Mansfield to Canton could touch 80 degrees on Thursday. Skies should be partly to mostly sunny as well. Temperatures make a BIG rebound again on Friday with highs in the middle 80s. The muggy weather plus an approaching cold front will lead to thunderstorms during the afternoon.
What To Expect:
- Super sunny today
- Cooler lakeside Thu
- Ranging temps Friday
- Scat'd storms Friday
- A few weekend showers
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: Incredible sunshine with a wide range in temps.| High: 72º
Friday: Scattered thunderstorms.| High: 77º
Saturday: Cooler with scattered showers.| High: 69º
Sunday: A few rain showers. | High: 70º
Monday: A few rain showers. | High: 68º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter