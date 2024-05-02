FORECAST: Super sunny but not everybody is feeling the heat today

CLEVELAND — Temperatures will top off into the upper 70s & lower 80s this afternoon, thanks to a breezy southwest wind and more sunshine.

Winds shift back to the north Thursday. That will mean temperatures near 70 degrees for the lake shore counties during the afternoon. But, much warmer temperatures inland. Areas near US Route 30 from Mansfield to Canton could touch 80 degrees on Thursday. Skies should be partly to mostly sunny as well. Temperatures make a BIG rebound again on Friday with highs in the middle 80s. The muggy weather plus an approaching cold front will lead to thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Incredible sunshine with a wide range in temps.| High: 72º

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms.| High: 77º

Saturday: Cooler with scattered showers.| High: 69º

Sunday: A few rain showers. | High: 70º

Monday: A few rain showers. | High: 68º

