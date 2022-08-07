FORECAST: Sweaty Weekend with A Few Storms

CLEVELAND — A "soupy" weather weekend continues for you across Northern Ohio. That means heat and humidity will keep the air thick. Plus, it will help fuel a few more random thunderstorms for your Sunday. These storms are called "Pulse" storms...they will form on any random breeze or outflow boundary, then pulse quickly into a thunderstorm with heavy rains and then fade just as quickly to nothing. Again, any storm this weekend could produce heavy rainfall of 1" or more in a hurry!
Highs will be near 90 today, but feeling hotter thanks to all of that humidity! Lows tonight will only drop down to near 70 degrees with a little patchy fog here and there. Plus the threat is there for a random storm during the nights.
As a cold front sinks south slowly Monday & Tuesday, rain and storm chances will increase with much more comfortable air rolling in for the middle and end of the week.
Make sure you're staying up to date on the forecast as you make your plans.
What To Expect:
- Isolated heavy downpours Sunday PM with a few PM storms
- Very warm & muggy Sunday
- Heat Index 95 - 100 for most today
- Storms could cause some brief flash flooding
- Rain & Storms Increase Monday & Tuesday
- Cooler weather arrives later this week
Daily Breakdown:
Sunday: Isolated rain and a few pm storms. Very warm, muggy.| High: 89º
Monday: Storms increase ahead of cold front.| High: 85º
Tuesday: Scattered storms. Cooler temperatures.| High: 79º
Wednesday: Drying out. Temps below average. | High: 80º
Thursday: Comfortable and less humid. | High: 79º
