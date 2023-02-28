FORECAST: Temps dropping and staying chilled all day

CLEVELAND — Tuesday's story is about the wind shift. Northwest winds keeping us in the 30s all day Tuesday. Grab the jackets and keep them all day.

By Wednesday... it's back to the warmth. We've seen records tested one day a week for the last month and we'll do it again... Wednesday. Plan on upper 60s followed by a QUICK drop to finish the work week. May even work in some snow for Friday. Models hinting at quite the winter storm Friday into the weekend.

What To Expect:

Staying chilly today

Much warmer (records?) Wednesday

Watching a late week winter storm



Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Isolated morning sprinkles then cold.| High: 39º

Wednesday: Warm & windy with a slim rain chance.| High: 64º

Thursday: Cooler, with a few rain showers.| High: 42º

Friday: Winter storm possible with rain & snow likely.| High: 40º

Saturday: Few snow showers. Cold.| High: 35º

