FORECAST: Temps steadily rebounding as we head toward Christmas

Cleveland forecast from Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 6:09 AM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 06:09:23-05

CLEVELAND — Counting down the days to Christmas... Tracking some impactful weather also.

Stay warm! It is going to be frigid start to the day but we rebound. Plan on some sun and a breezy south wind helping us get from the teens/20s back to near 40º. A few showers are possible late in the day but most of us stay dry.

We continue to warm as we head into the weekend. We're near 50 Friday afternoon and holding that into Christmas morning. Christmas Night is a different story. Temps are taking a quick dive back to winter to finish out the weekend.

Along with the warmth comes rain. Plan on rain late Friday and through much of Christmas Day.

Stick with the Power of 5 Weather Team and stay up to date with the latest weather.

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Breezy today
  • More seasonable temps, near 40º
  • Warmer & wetter Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
  • Much colder late Saturday/Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: Isolated rain/snow late in the day. Chilly. | High: 40º

Christmas Eve: Milder temperatures. Rain late. | High: 50º

Christmas Day: Rain likely with temps taking a dive late in the day. | Temps: 50s -> 30s late

Sunday: Much colder. Wintry mix. | High: 39º

