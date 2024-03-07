FORECAST: Temps struggling as clouds slowly fade

CLEVELAND — Wednesday was NOT nice... Cloudy, cold, foggy, drizzly, misty and overly just bleh... That is changing today. Clouds are staying stubborn and hanging around but we'll get some small breaks eventually. Plan on some more sun this afternoon. Temps should get back in the middle 40s to middle 50s inland off the lake.

Friday is warmer. We should be able to get our high temperatures up to near 60 degrees during the day. More rain will arrive Friday afternoon and last all the way through Saturday. Sunday could even see a few wet snowflakes! Saturday temperatures get stuck in the middle 50s. Grab a coat for Sunday with highs in the 35 to 40-degree range.

We will "Spring Forward" to Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, March 10th, at 2 AM, so you will need to set your clock an hour ahead on Saturday before you head to bed. Sunsets will go from a little before 6:30 PM this week to a little before 7:30 PM next week (3/10).

What To Expect:



Some sunshine returns this afternoon

More rain Friday afternoon

A soggy Saturday

Scattered snowflakes on Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Cool.| High: 46º

Friday: Showers return late. Touch warmer.| High: 63º

Saturday: Rain likely.| High: 56º

Sunday: Scattered morning snowflakes.| High: 38º

