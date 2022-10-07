Watch Now
FORECAST: The cold is coming back for the weekend

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:38 AM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 05:59:04-04

CLEVELAND — Much colder air arrives for the weekend. This afternoon's temps will be 20 degrees chillier than Thursday...in the lower 50s! A few showers are possible during the day, especially in favored lake effect areas east of Cleveland. It will also be blustery, making it feel even colder on Friday.

Cold air hangs around for the weekend. Saturday & Sunday highs stall in the 50s. Dry weather should be the rule. But, each morning, as winds calm and skies clear, expect widespread FROST inland away from Lake Erie.

Some spots may even get their first FREEZE of the season. Make sure you're preparing for the cold.

What To Expect:

  • Colder & windier
  • Scat'd light AM rain
  • Drying midday
  • Few afternoon lake effect rain showers
  • Temps staying cool
  • 40s for High School Football Friday Night
  • 30s in spots each night this weekend
  • More weekend sun

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Scattered morning rain followed by afternoon lake effect rain and dropping temps. | High: 53º -> 47º

Saturday: Frosty AM. Partly cloudy. Blustery. Cold. | High: 53º

Sunday: Frosty AM. Sunny. Breezy and Not as Chilly. | High: 62º

Monday: Bit milder. Stray shower. | High: 63º

Tuesday: Even milder. | High: 70º

