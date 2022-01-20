Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: The deep freeze is here

items.[0].videoTitle
Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 5:52 AM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 05:52:22-05

CLEVELAND — Cold, Arctic Air is here and will linger through the weekend

I'm also tracking a few light lake effect snow showers Thursday and Friday.

Highs for the rest of the week through the weekend will struggle into the upper teens and low/mid 20s into next week. Overnight lows Friday morning and Saturday morning will drop to near zero in many locations. Some of the coldest air of Winter is moving our way!
There's also a few more chances for snow later in the week.

Stick with the Power of 5 Weather Team and stay up to date with the latest weather.

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Light lake effect snow to the today & tonight
  • Coldest air so far this season late week
  • Lows by Saturday morning below zero in many spots
  • Few opportunities for lake effect snow Thursday and Friday

DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: Arctic air moves in! Few lake effect snow showers.| High: 21º

Friday: Extra layers with very cold air in place. Lake effect snow ends early.| High: 21º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy cloudy. Still cold.| High: 24º

Sunday: Isolated am flakes.| High: 25º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018