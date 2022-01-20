FORECAST: The deep freeze is here

CLEVELAND — Cold, Arctic Air is here and will linger through the weekend
I'm also tracking a few light lake effect snow showers Thursday and Friday.
Highs for the rest of the week through the weekend will struggle into the upper teens and low/mid 20s into next week. Overnight lows Friday morning and Saturday morning will drop to near zero in many locations. Some of the coldest air of Winter is moving our way!
There's also a few more chances for snow later in the week.
Stick with the Power of 5 Weather Team and stay up to date with the latest weather.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Light lake effect snow to the today & tonight
- Coldest air so far this season late week
- Lows by Saturday morning below zero in many spots
- Few opportunities for lake effect snow Thursday and Friday
DETAILED FORECAST
Thursday: Arctic air moves in! Few lake effect snow showers.| High: 21º
Friday: Extra layers with very cold air in place. Lake effect snow ends early.| High: 21º
Saturday: Mostly cloudy cloudy. Still cold.| High: 24º
Sunday: Isolated am flakes.| High: 25º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter