FORECAST: The deep freeze is here

CLEVELAND — Cold, Arctic Air is here and will linger through the weekend

I'm also tracking a few light lake effect snow showers Thursday and Friday.

Highs for the rest of the week through the weekend will struggle into the upper teens and low/mid 20s into next week. Overnight lows Friday morning and Saturday morning will drop to near zero in many locations. Some of the coldest air of Winter is moving our way!

There's also a few more chances for snow later in the week.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Light lake effect snow to the today & tonight

Coldest air so far this season late week

Lows by Saturday morning below zero in many spots

Few opportunities for lake effect snow Thursday and Friday

DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: Arctic air moves in! Few lake effect snow showers.| High: 21º

Friday: Extra layers with very cold air in place. Lake effect snow ends early.| High: 21º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy cloudy. Still cold.| High: 24º

Sunday: Isolated am flakes.| High: 25º

