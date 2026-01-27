Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
34  WX Alerts 446  Closings/Delays
Forecast: The deep freeze is on. We're tracking brutal cold and even more snow.

EXTREME COLD
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — Extreme Cold Warnings expire this morning, replaced by Cold Weather Advisories for tonight. The nights will be near advisory criteria all week. Nighttime lows near 0º. Afternoons in the teens. That's the story all week.

We may even drop colder toward Friday/Saturday. You're going to hear a lot about the Polar Vortex weakening and allowing arctic air to spill south and into Ohio.

That also means snowfall for some. Lake Erie is over 90 percent covered, but there's still a LOT of open water. That means lake effect snow is still possible.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Staying cold all day with a few snow showers. | High: 16º

Wednesday: Isolated snow chances, staying frigid. | High: 13º

Thursday: Isolated snow possible & frigid | High: 14º

Friday: Isolated snow showers possible, cold. | High:

