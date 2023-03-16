FORECAST: The Luck of the Irish is running out as we head into St. Patrick's Day

CLEVELAND — Thursday's highs will climb quickly into the middle and upper 50s. Winds could gust above 25 mph during the day. Expect a cloud/sun mix. Rain showers arrives during the evening hours.

St. Patrick's Day is looking wild & windy. Rainy and windy weather will be the rule during the morning hours. with temperatures near 50 degrees before noon. Then the cold front sweeps in. The rain will shift east, but then cold air spills in quickly dropping our afternoon temperatures through the 40s into the 30s. Any afternoon St. Patrick's Day festivities will be met with colder temperatures and wind gusts to near 30 mph.

Scattered light snow and flurries are possible Saturday with a high near 32.

What To Expect:

Much warmer today

Rain Thursday night & Friday

Staying gusty through Saturday morning

Wild & wet for St. Patrick's Day



Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Cloud/sun mix. Warmer. Blustery.| High: 57º

St. Patrick's Day: AM Rain. Windy. Falling PM Temps.| High: 51º (AM)

Saturday: Light snow/flurries. Colder.| High: 32º

Sunday: Partly sunny. Still Cold.| High: 35º

Monday: More sunshine. Not as cold.| High: 43º

