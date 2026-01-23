Forecast: The plunge is here... Our next winter storm is on its way

CLEVELAND — Colder and colder air will move in as we wrap up the work week, with dangerous wind chills returning on Friday into the weekend.

Temperatures will be dropping into the single digits. Sub-zero wind chills are likely by early Friday morning. A cold weather advisory in effect for Friday morning through Saturday morning, with -15 to -24 wind chills possible.

Air temperatures will then be BELOW zero on Saturday morning, with sub-zero wind chills again. Temperatures will only "warm" into the single digits again Saturday afternoon. If we stay in the single digits on Saturday, then that'll be the coldest day since 2019!

All of that before our first BIG snow storm of the year. Possibly into Ohio by late Saturday into Sunday. That could mean big-time snow accumulations. Still way too early for specifics and exact timing, though. So you'll need to stay connected!

Temperatures will remain well below freezing for days and days to round out January and into the start of February.

Stay Warm and Safe, Northeast Ohio!

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Isolated Lake effect snow showers with dropping temps. Sub-Zero Chills | High: 8º

Saturday: Brutal cold. Sub-Zero Chills. | High: 9º

Sunday: Winter Storm looking more likely with heavy snow and wind. | High: 17º

Monday: Snow Showers Possible. Frigid. | High: 16º

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Touch Warmer. | High: 17º

