Forecast: The slow climb starts today... Key word: Slow.

CLEVELAND — After the coldest St. Patrick's Day in over 40 years... the rebound can start rebounding any time! Thank you, Mother Nature.

Temps are on the rise today, but barely. We only make it back into the middle 30s. More like January. That's thanks to more clouds and an isolated light snow shower. Little to no accumulations expected, if any.

We're tracking scattered rain tomorrow. Thursday looks pretty soggy. Starting early and tapering through the afternoon. Plan on chilly rain with highs only in the 40s. We're waiting until we see some sun on Friday to jump into the 50s. May even see a few 60s on Saturday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Isolated rain/snow showers. Not as frigid. | High: 36º

Thursday: Chilly rain. | High: 45º

Friday: Still mostly cloudy but warmer with a few showers. | High: 55º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, milder. | High: 58º

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