FORECAST: Third Day in the 40s with lake effect east

CLEVELAND — Sun west. Rain, snow mix east. That was the story the last 2 days. That's the story today. But not tomorrow. Plan on afternoon temps in the mid-40s across the board but completely different skies depending on where you are. If you're in the primary snow belt east of Cleveland, plan on that mix of rain and snow again. If you're south and west, plan on sun.

We're switching it up a bit for Friday. Less wind so less lake effect. Still chilly though! We won't see 50s until the weekend. We're drying out through Friday and temperatures will be warming throughout the weekend!

FORECAST HEADLINE

More Lake effect rain & snow through Thursday.

Minor accumulations east of Cleveland

Frosts and freezes likely tonight thru Saturday morning

Milder temps this weekend (50s)

DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: Partly sunny with isolated lake effect mix possible. | High: 47º

Friday: Drying out, still cool. | High: 49º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. | High: 55º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Seasonal. | High: 59º

