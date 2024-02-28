Watch Now
FORECAST: Thunderstorms fading as a brutal blast of cold air rushes in

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 6:10 AM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 06:10:19-05

CLEVELAND — Thunderstorms lingering this morning. We'll be hanging around 60º at sunrise Wednesday right before the drop. We drop into the 30s by noon with 20s by sunset. That means snow. Lake effect snow fueled by STRONG west winds Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday.

The snow shuts down Thursday but the cold isn't shutting down until Friday. We rebound nicely this weekend.

What To Expect:

  • Storms moving out quickly
  • Temps CRASH Wednesday
  • Rain changing to snow Wednesday
  • Staying cold Thursday
  • Late week rebound

Daily Breakdown

Wednesday: Temps CRASHING with rain changing to snow. WINDY! | Temps: 60º -> 28º

Thursday: Cold & breezy with isolated Lake Effect snow early. | High: 35º

Friday: Starting to rebound. | High: 50º

