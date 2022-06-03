FORECAST: Tons of sunshine & warmth as we head into the weekend

CLEVELAND — Plan on sunshine and middle/upper 70s Friday afternoon. Gorgeous. Low humidity, lots of sun.
A weak cold front slides in Friday night with a few isolated showers. Because of that, Saturday looks slightly cooler with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Outstanding weather is in store for
DETAILED FORECAST:
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonable.| High: 78º
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Cool.| High: 69º
Sunday: Not as cold. Stray shower.| High: 80º
Monday: Few showers and storms.| High: 83º
