FORECAST: Tons of sunshine & warmth as we head into the weekend

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 6:05 AM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 06:19:20-04

CLEVELAND — Plan on sunshine and middle/upper 70s Friday afternoon. Gorgeous. Low humidity, lots of sun.

A weak cold front slides in Friday night with a few isolated showers. Because of that, Saturday looks slightly cooler with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Outstanding weather is in store for

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Incredible Friday
  • Bright sunshine and warm temps today
  • Sunshine returning Friday
  • Warmer, more seasonable weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonable.| High: 78º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Cool.| High: 69º

Sunday: Not as cold. Stray shower.| High: 80º

Monday: Few showers and storms.| High: 83º

