Forecast: Tracking snow and minor accumulations today

CLEVELAND — We're tracking snow again today. Not a lot. But enough to make roads slick. This fast-moving clipper should be just enough to drop a trace to 1". A quick coating on the roads. Be safe.

This all moves east and out of Ohio this evening, but the clouds linger. That means temps won't drop nearly as low as they have been. Still cold, but holding near 20º rather than 0º... Progress!

Shovelable snow returns Tuesday south of the I-70 corridor. Southern Ohio has a mess on its hands tomorrow. We in Northeast Ohio only have an isolated lake effect burst here or there. It's a light northwest breeze, but enough that we can't rule it out. Minor accums also.

There is a better shot at shovelable snow in NE OH on Friday. That's our next best shot at seeing over 2" of snow in a day. It's also our next best shot to touch 32º... The first time in 14 days!

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Few snow showers late, cold. | High: 25º

Tuesday: Isolated snow showers possible with a snow squall or two late. | High: 26º

Wednesday: Isolated morning snow shower, otherwise mostly cloudy. | High: 20º

Thursday: Sun & clouds, cold. | High: 22º

Friday: Scattered snow showers. | High: 32º

Saturday: Lake effect snow possible. | High: 11º

