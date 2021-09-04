FORECAST: Tracking some holiday weekend rain

CLEVELAND — The great weather hangs around thru the start of the weekend! Highs each day will climb into the 70s - which is slightly cooler than normal for early September.

Tonight stays mostly cloudy. Most of the rain on radar tonight will not reach the ground. There is a very small chance for an isolated sprinkle in a couple of spots tonight.

The best chance for rain will be Saturday evening and overnight. Plus scattered thundershowers possible Sunday morning. late Saturday and into Sunday morning. Showers will then become isolated Sunday afternoon and evening.

We'll keep Labor Day dry with a partly cloudy sky and highs near 75.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Quiet start to Saturday

Clouds increase Saturday afternoon

Thundershowers possible Saturday evening

Highs near 80

Mild and less humid over the next few days

Stray shower for Labor Day

DETAILED FORECAST

Saturday: Mild temps. T'showers late.| High: 80º

Sunday: A few AM showers possible. | High: 76º

Labor Day: Partly cloudy | High: 75º

