Forecast: Tracking spring storms before winter returns

CLEVELAND — Happy Tuesday! It's (double checks calendar) March 10th, and we're in the (double checks thermometers) 60s this morning!

It's a summer-like morning with another gorgeous day near 70º. We're not as sunny or as windy, we just don't have far to go to squeeze out a fourth (yes, FOURTH) day in the 70s.

Enjoy it. I'll be tracking a few t-showers this afternoon. Impacts will be minimal, but don't let them sneak up on you. Expect brief downpours and low visibility during the afternoon commute.

wews

Even more storms are likely on Wednesday. Stronger and more widespread. Possibly even damaging. The biggest threat will be flooding, with multiple rounds expected. Each round has a shot at wind damage from gusts over 60mph. I can't rule out an isolated tornado either.

wews

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. Isolated t-showers. | High: 72º

Wednesday: Severe storms possible. Rapidly dropping temps late. | High: 65º

Thursday: Much colder. Isolated morning flakes. | High: 37º

Friday: Few showers possible. Warmer. | High: 48º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter