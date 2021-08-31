FORECAST: Tracking storms and sunshine as Ida heads toward Ohio

CLEVELAND — Today's weather depends 100% on where you live and work. If you're along the lake shore, plan on some afternoon sun and highs near 80º. If you're inland, south of Akron, plan on thunderstorms. Heavy rain and localized flooding is the biggest threat but I can't rule out lightning causing down trees or power outages. Storms taper closer to sunset and all focus goes onto Ida.

Rain from the remnants of Ida will push into Ohio overnight and through Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon/evening, Ida's rain will be gone. In and out quickly with the heaviest, steadiest rain hanging out closer to the Ohio River. Our flood threat from Ida is low, not zero. We'll be watching Ida's track closely for and northward shift.

After Ida exits, GREAT air settles in. Gusty north winds on the backside of Ida is ushering in MUCH more comfortable air. High in the 70s, lows in the 50s and very low humidity likely through the weekend.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Scattered storms south of Akron today

Sunshine and 80º along the lake shore

Rain from Ida Wednesday

Much cooler and less humid late week

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Scattered t-storms south. More sunshine, lower humidity north . | High: 80º

Wednesday: Rain from Ida. Heaviest south and east. Windy and cooler. | High: 76º

Thursday: Bright sunshine, great! | High: 74º

Friday: Mainly sunny & comfortable. | High: 75º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: