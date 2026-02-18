Forecast: Tracking thunder, ice jams, wildly warm, and a return to winter cold

CLEVELAND — Rain will become more widespread ahead of a cold front by mid-morning on Wednesday, and will begin to taper off during the early afternoon. Isolated thunder will be possible during the morning on Wednesday. Rain totals of up to a quarter inch will be possible across the region from Tuesday night into the early afternoon on Wednesday. Which isn't much on its own. But factor in the snowpack melting, and our already swollen rivers... Ice jams and flooding are a major threat. We're watching the river levels closely. Make sure you're signed up for local mobile alerts if you live in any flood-prone areas.

Temperatures will be even warmer on Wednesday, with highs into the upper 50s and lower 60s! Another round of rain and thunder will begin to move in late Thursday through Friday, as another front moves through. Stronger storms will be possible with this second front Thursday evening into Thursday night. Something we will keep an eye on.

Enjoy this thaw, but don't forget, it's still February!

Colder air looks to arrive in time for the weekend, along with snow chances...

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Scattered rain with thunder possible, windy. | High: 60º

Thursday: Isolated rain possible. Cooler. | High: 58º

Friday: Scattered thunder, mild & breezy. | High: 56º

Saturday: Slim shot of Flakes. Colder. | High: 37º

Sunday: Snow Possible. Touch colder. | High: 35º

Monday: Few snow showers. Cold. | High: 29º

