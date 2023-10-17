FORECAST: Trying to dry out but clouds are hanging tough

CLEVELAND — Shifting winds today! That means the lake effect rain and clouds will slowly taper. Drying out today, clearing out tonight, warming up tomorrow!

Tuesday begins with a few sprinkles and some patchy fog. Clouds will be the rule during the day, with a few peeks of sunshine here and there. I can't rule out a spot sprinkle during the afternoon as well. Highs Tuesday will back up into the middle and upper 50s.

It will be dry on Wednesday before rain returns Thursday. Temperatures should be able to bounce back into the lower 60s each afternoon. However, even more rain and even cooler temps slide right back into Ohio Friday and into the weekend.

What To Expect:



Isolated showers Tuesday

Drying out late Tuesday

More rain for the weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Drying out but staying cloudy.| High: 52º

Wednesday: More sunshine, more warmth. | High: 62º

Thursday: Still mild despite a few rain showers.| High: 61º

Friday: Scattered rain showers with cooler temps settling in.| High: 58º

Saturday: Lake effect rain showers. Much cooler.| High: 53º

