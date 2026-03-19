Forecast: Trying to rebound but winter won't let go

CLEVELAND — We're tracking a few rain showers this morning... mostly west of I-77. Most east siders stay dry, but also stay chilly. Highs will climb back into the 40s to near 50º for most of NEO. May even see a few middle 50s south of Akron.

Things change on Friday. Yes, spring starts Friday morning. 10:46 to be exact. It's the Spring Equinox. That means the planet is tilted perfectly TOWARD the sun. Our days are getting longer!

Friday's weather is also a bit different, but not because of the equinox. We have another cold front on the way.

With more ups and downs on the way to begin next week, as we head into the first full week of the new season.

Friday will be windy and warmer, with most of us in the 60s. That's warm enough for scattered rain with embedded thunderstorms. Some could even be strong.

We'll dry out Saturday and do it again Sunday. Get ready for another windy, warm, and unsettled day before winter returns on Monday!

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Few rain showers. Closer to par. | High: 49º

Friday: Still mostly cloudy but warmer with a few showers. | High: 62º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, pleasant. | High: 59º

Sunday: Windy, warmer, more storms late. | High: 65º

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated flakes. Colder. | High: 38º

Tuesday: More sunshine. Touch warmer again. | High: 42º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Seasonable. | High: 50º

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