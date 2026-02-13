Forecast: Turning the corner on a brutally cold winter

CLEVELAND — Here it comes! The thaw... The sun... The dwindling snow pack...

Today's sun will look GREAT and help chip at the snow and ice across Northeast Ohio. Temps will struggle because of the frigid start, but we're still making progress. Most of us are back in the upper 30s this afternoon.

Valentine's Day looks even warmer. Clouds are coming back late, but temps still manage to hit the lower 40s. Middle 40s Sunday and near 50º for Presidents Day Monday.

We'll hold near 50º most of next week, with our next best shot at rain holding off until Wednesday.

With this warmth and the rain, the threat for ice jams is real. All of this moisture in our snowpack has to go somewhere. When the rivers get swollen and the ice breaks free, those jams can be a BIG concern.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: More sunshine. Warmer. | High: 29º

St. Valentine's Day: Dry & partly cloudy. | High: 45º

Sunday: Warmer. Rain chances south. | High: 48º

President's Day: Warmer. Partly Sunny. | High: 50º

Tuesday: Warmer Again. | High: 52º

Wednesday: Rain chances return. Cooler. | High: 48º

Thursday: Rain possible. Chilly. | High: 44º

