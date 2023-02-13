FORECAST: Unseasonably warm week with spring storms possible

CLEVELAND — Clouds early followed by tons of sun this afternoon...with temperatures continuing to build into the 50s and 60s this week!

Rain chances will begin to return by Wednesday and Thursday, along with wind and even some severe weather. A risk for severe weather has already been issued for our region. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

Temperatures will crash by Friday, as a cold front moves through the region late Thursday. The chill does not last long! We will rebound into the upper 30s to around 40 by next Saturday, with some more sunshine.

What To Expect:

Sun and Clouds Monday

Warming temps

Rainy by the end of the week

Monitoring severe potential for Thursday



Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Sun and Clouds. Windy. Warm.| High: 53º

Valentine's Day: Partly sunny. Above average. | High: 57º

Wednesday: Warming back up! Few showers.| High: 68º

Thursday: Rain likely & gusty. Strong storms possible.| High: 64º

Friday: Temps crash! Few snow showers | High: 29º

Saturday: More sunshine. Not as cold. | High: 39º

Sunday: More clouds. Mild. | High: 50º

