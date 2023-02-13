Watch Now
FORECAST: Unseasonably warm week with spring storms possible

Cleveland weather from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:44 AM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 05:44:51-05

CLEVELAND — Clouds early followed by tons of sun this afternoon...with temperatures continuing to build into the 50s and 60s this week!

Rain chances will begin to return by Wednesday and Thursday, along with wind and even some severe weather. A risk for severe weather has already been issued for our region. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

Temperatures will crash by Friday, as a cold front moves through the region late Thursday. The chill does not last long! We will rebound into the upper 30s to around 40 by next Saturday, with some more sunshine.

Stay connected with the News5 Weather Team!

What To Expect:

  • Sun and Clouds Monday
  • Warming temps
  • Rainy by the end of the week
  • Monitoring severe potential for Thursday

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Sun and Clouds. Windy. Warm.| High: 53º

Valentine's Day: Partly sunny. Above average. | High: 57º

Wednesday: Warming back up! Few showers.| High: 68º

Thursday: Rain likely & gusty. Strong storms possible.| High: 64º

Friday: Temps crash! Few snow showers | High: 29º

Saturday: More sunshine. Not as cold. | High: 39º

Sunday: More clouds. Mild. | High: 50º

