FORECAST: "Unsettled" is the word of the weekend

CLEVELAND — Dodging passing showers this morning, but that's not the trend all day. We'll have a few t-showers later this afternoon but most of the morning should be dry.

Dry but chilly. Temps are in the 40s to start. Our rebound is cut short by rain. After a chilly morning, temperatures start to climb by this afternoon. Plan for temperatures in the low 60s on Friday and upper 60s to even low 70s on Saturday!

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday all have a chance for rain, but it will not rain nonstop. Rain is expected to increase throughout Friday afternoon and evening and continue into very early Saturday morning. Showers should exit before the sun comes up on Saturday. It looks like we should have several hours of dry time for the rest of Saturday morning and early afternoon before another round of rain/storms moves through by the late afternoon and early evening on Saturday. We will be watching for any stronger storms during this timeframe.

As a cold front swings through by Mother's Day, showers will continue to be possible on Sunday. Exact timing and placement of the rain is still up for debate at this time, but this front will also bring the return of chilly temperatures. Afternoon temps look to get stuck in the 50s for Mother's Day, which is running 15 to 20 degrees below what is typical for this time of the year.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: A few showers are possible in the morning & again at night. Not as chilly. | High: 60º

Saturday: Warmer with strong afternoon/evening storms. | High: 70º

Sunday: Drying out but chilly again. | High: 55º

Monday: Mostly dry but cloudy & cool. | High: 54º

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