FORECAST: Warm & windy before another shot of cold

CLEVELAND — A few showers are possible for the morning commute on Tuesday. But most of the rain will have already moved east of the area. Skies will be cloudy all day. High temperatures should be able to reach into the lower 50s by midday. A cold front will move thru during the afternoon. Shower chances will stay limited even as the cold front moves by.

Enjoy it because temps STRUGGLE Wednesday and likely hold near 40 all day. We're back in the 50s on Thursday but that comes with more rain.

That's the second wave. It'll bring more widespread, heavier rain to Ohio with a much steeper temp drop on the backside. We may even see some a few scattered snow showers Friday into early Saturday.

What To Expect:

Windy & warmer midday

Isolated showers Tuesday

Staying chilly Wednesday

Heavier rain Thursday

Snow possible Friday



Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Rain ending early, warm & windy. | High: 54º

Wednesday: Chilly with isolated showers.| High: 39º

Thursday: Heavy rain likely with warm temps.| High: 56º

Friday: Blustery with a few snow showers.| High: 36º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Seasonal. | High: 36º

Sunday: More clouds. Still chilly. | High: 38º

