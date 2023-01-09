FORECAST: Warmer air moves in for the start of the work week.

CLEVELAND — Weak high pressure slides in behind the exiting low for Monday. That should mean we see some sunshine for your Monday. Highs will climb back into the lower 40s. I would recommend you grab a coat when you leave the house Monday morning.
Another weak weather disturbance moves across Ohio Tuesday 7 Wednesday. Look for an isolated mix of rain and wet snow on Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s. Isolated rain showers are possible Wednesday with highs in the middle and upper 40s.
A stronger storm system will arrive on Thursday bringing steadier rain showers to the area during the day. High temperatures should reach back up into the upper 40s to near 50. Colder air drops in from the northwest Thursday night and Friday changing any rain over to scattered snow. Accumulations in the 1-3 inch range look possible by Saturday morning.
What To Expect:
- Finally...some sun on Monday!
- Isolated Mix Tuesday
- Best chance for rain is Thursday
- Best chance for snow is Friday
Daily Breakdown:
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chilly.| High: 40º
Tuesday: More clouds, stray shower, bit milder. | High: 42º
Wednesday: Isolated sprinkles. Near normal temps. | High: 47º
Thursday: Rain likely. | High: 48º
Friday: Scattered snow showers. Blustery| High: 36º
Saturday: Light snow/flurries. Cold. | High: 32º
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Cold. | High: 39º
