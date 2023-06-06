FORECAST: Warmer today despite the extra clouds and haze in our sky

CLEVELAND — The next cold front will sneak south across the lake and into Northern Ohio during the Tuesday morning rush. Rain is not expected with this front although scattered clouds could produce a brief sprinkle in 1 or 2 spots. Highs on Tuesday should be able to reach into the middle and upper 70s before the chillier air arrives Tuesday night.

The air this week will have a very early Spring-like feel as highs struggle to reach 70 degrees Wednesday and Thursday and overnight lows drop quickly into the 40s each night (A few spots toward the Pennsylvania line could see upper 30s by Thursday morning).

For those who wants some rain, it appears this dry pattern will finally break allowing scattered rain showers to move in for Sunday and early Monday of next week! Cleveland has not received rain in over two weeks. Early stages of drought have begun to show up across NE Ohio, so it is important to get beneficial rain soon.

What To Expect:



Cooling trend this week

High temps struggle to near 70

Next legit rain chance arrives Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: . Comfortable. | High: 75º

Wednesday: Cooler & dry. | High: 69º

Thursday: Bit milder. | High: 70º

Friday: Seasonable temps. | High: 74º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warm.| High: 80º

Sunday: Scattered showers. | High: 74º

Monday: AM showers. | High: 70º

