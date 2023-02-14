FORECAST: Warming trend rolling on through midweek

CLEVELAND — Tuesday starts with TONS of sunshine. The sun won't last all day but we'll still warm up nicely... Highs Tuesday will once again reach up into the lower and middle 50s. The clousd that thicken into our sky will eventually lead to rain but not until overnight tonight.

After morning showers taper off Wednesday, we will dry out an warm up! Look for highs between 65 and 70 degrees during the afternoon. Some locations could set new record highs for the day. The warm temps come with strong wind. Gusts above 40 mph are possible Wednesday afternoon into Thursday! Winds stay strong util storms roll though Thursday. We have a shot at strong to potentially damaging t-storms.

Temperatures will crash Friday, as a cold front moves through the region late Thursday. The chill does not last long! We will rebound into the upper 30s to around 40 by next Saturday, with some more sunshine.

Stay connected with the News5 Weather Team!

What To Expect:

Bright morning

A Mild Tuesday

Rain tonight

Warm & windy Wednesday

Storms likely Thursday

Snow likely Friday



Daily Breakdown:

Valentine's Day: Partly sunny. Above average. | High: 57º

Wednesday: Warming back up! Few showers early. Very windy.| High: 65º

Thursday: Rain likely & gusty. Strong storms possible.| High: 60º

Friday: Temps crash! Few snow showers | High: 26º

Saturday: More sunshine. Not as cold. | High: 43º

Sunday: More clouds. Mild. | High: 50º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: