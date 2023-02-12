FORECAST: Warming up; Active later this week

CLEVELAND — It is a cold morning, but temperatures will once again climb into the 40s with light winds and plenty of sunshine! A system to our south will stay far enough away for NE Ohio to stay dry all day, but you may notice more clouds. This is especially true in our eastern and southern communities.
Variable clouds are expected on Monday with temperatures continuing to build into the 50s and 60s next week!
Rain chances will begin to return by Wednesday and Thursday, along with wind and even some severe weather. Temperatures will crash by Friday, as a cold front moves through the region late Thursday.
The chill does not last long! We will rebound into the upper 30s to around 40 by next Saturday, with some more sunshine.
What To Expect:
- Dry & milder on Sunday
- Few more clouds on Sunday
- Warming temps
- Rainy by the end of the week
- Monitoring severe potential for Thursday
Daily Breakdown:
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Mild. | High: 48º
Monday: Some sun. Touch warmer.| High: 50º
Valentine's Day: Partly sunny. Above average. | High: 54º
Wednesday: Warming back up! Few showers.| High: 65º
Thursday: Rain likely & gusty. Strong storms possible.| High: 63º
Friday: Temps crash! Few snow showers | High: 32º
Saturday: More sunshine. Not as cold. | High: 40º
