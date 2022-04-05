FORECAST: Warming up nicely in between rounds of rain

CLEVELAND — April showers are here. You can still get outside and avoid the rain... if you plan it out right.

Today's rain is late in the day. That means more time to warm up. So make outdoor plans earlier in the day to miss the rain. Similar Wednesday but with even more heat. Temps jump into the 60s before storms start brewing. They could be strong but should taper after sunset. Typical spring set-up.

Those storms midweek are along a cold front. That means cold air settling in after will impact all of us. I'm talking 40s Friday and potentially snow Saturday!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Warmer with rain late Tuesday

Warmest day of the week on Wednesday

Widespread rain with a few strong storms possible Wednesday

Cooler with showers Thursday and Friday

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Late day rain likely. Warmer. | High: 60º

Wednesday: Rain increases. Even milder. Few storms possible by evening.| High: 62º

Thursday: A few rain showers. | High: 55º

Friday: More widespread light rain. | High: 45º

