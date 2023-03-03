FORECAST: Watch for flooding with heavy rain and strong wind likely

CLEVELAND — FLOOD WATCH for Huron, Ashland, Richland, Holmes, Coshocton, & Tuscarawas Counties.

The Friday morning rush looks dry. But rain showers will move in quickly from the south and west late morning into early afternoon. Most of the rain will fall between 1pm and 7pm with heavy rain possible at times. Highs Friday will climb into the middle/upper 40s. Winds could gust to near 40 mph adding another threat to the day

Temps dive overnight Friday into the weekend so be careful... Scattered snow flakes are possible early Saturday morning with up to an inch of accumulation. But then we'll dry out and warm up into the lower and middle 40s for the afternoon.

What To Expect:

Much cooler air settling in

Heavy rain Friday (Flooding possible)

Gusts 30 to 40mph

Snow flakes Saturday morning

Drying out this weekend



Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds likely.| High: 48º

Saturday: Drying out and staying cold.| High: 42º

Sunday: Cloud/sun mix. Mainly| High: 46º

Monday: Warmer temps. PM showers possible.| High: 63º

Tuesday: Few showers possible.| High: 44º

Wednesday: Chill sets in.| High: 39º

