Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Watch for flooding with heavy rain and strong wind likely

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
alerts
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 5:15 AM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 05:24:03-05

CLEVELAND — FLOOD WATCH for Huron, Ashland, Richland, Holmes, Coshocton, & Tuscarawas Counties.

The Friday morning rush looks dry. But rain showers will move in quickly from the south and west late morning into early afternoon. Most of the rain will fall between 1pm and 7pm with heavy rain possible at times. Highs Friday will climb into the middle/upper 40s. Winds could gust to near 40 mph adding another threat to the day

Temps dive overnight Friday into the weekend so be careful... Scattered snow flakes are possible early Saturday morning with up to an inch of accumulation. But then we'll dry out and warm up into the lower and middle 40s for the afternoon.

Stay connected with the News5 Weather Team!

What To Expect:

  • Much cooler air settling in
  • Heavy rain Friday (Flooding possible)
  • Gusts 30 to 40mph
  • Snow flakes Saturday morning
  • Drying out this weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds likely.| High: 48º

Saturday: Drying out and staying cold.| High: 42º

Sunday: Cloud/sun mix. Mainly| High: 46º

Monday: Warmer temps. PM showers possible.| High: 63º

Tuesday: Few showers possible.| High: 44º

Wednesday: Chill sets in.| High: 39º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018