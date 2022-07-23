CLEVELAND — It will be a warm, humid and active weekend! Waves of storms are likely on Saturday and Sunday. Potentially a few strong storms on Saturday with a higher threat for strong to severe storms Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening. Storms could contain a few damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rain, frequent lightning and isolated tornadoes. Stay weather aware this weekend and keep checking in with the Power of 5 Weather Team.
Showers and storms will linger into Monday and gradually come to an end throughout the day. Following a cold front, temperatures next week look cooler and more seasonable.
Have a great weekend!
What To Expect:
- Toasty and humid weekend
- Scattered storms Saturday (10 am - 4 pm)
- Better storm chances late Sunday (After 4 pm)
- Some storms could be severe
- Not as hot next week
Daily Breakdown:
Saturday: Spotty storms. A few could be strong or severe. | High: 86º
Sunday: SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE! Hot & humid with scattered late day storms. | High: 90º
Monday: Lingering storms early. Not as hot. | High: 82º
Tuesday: Drying out, cooler temps. | High: 80º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter