FORECAST: Waves of showers and storms this weekend

Posted at 9:11 AM, Jul 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-23 09:11:36-04

CLEVELAND — It will be a warm, humid and active weekend! Waves of storms are likely on Saturday and Sunday. Potentially a few strong storms on Saturday with a higher threat for strong to severe storms Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening. Storms could contain a few damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rain, frequent lightning and isolated tornadoes. Stay weather aware this weekend and keep checking in with the Power of 5 Weather Team.

Showers and storms will linger into Monday and gradually come to an end throughout the day. Following a cold front, temperatures next week look cooler and more seasonable.

Have a great weekend!

What To Expect:

  • Toasty and humid weekend
  • Scattered storms Saturday (10 am - 4 pm)
  • Better storm chances late Sunday (After 4 pm)
  • Some storms could be severe
  • Not as hot next week

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Spotty storms. A few could be strong or severe. | High: 86º

Sunday: SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE! Hot & humid with scattered late day storms. | High: 90º

Monday: Lingering storms early. Not as hot. | High: 82º

Tuesday: Drying out, cooler temps. | High: 80º

