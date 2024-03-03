FORECAST: We are heating up!

CLEVELAND — It is a mild but cloudy start to the day....but not for long! Clouds will be gradually clear this afternoon, allowing for more sun on your SUNday! With clearing clouds and southerly winds, temps will warm into the lower 60s for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will not drop much Sunday night, as lows will be near 50.

This will bring a good shot at seeing 70° on Monday, along with more sunshine! Try to get outside and enjoy the weather to begin the new week. Rain chances will begin to return by Tuesday afternoon and evening and linger into Wednesday. Some thunder and or storms will be possible on Tuesday. Temperatures will then begin to fall into the upper 40s by Wednesday and Thursday, which is still above average!

Thursday will be a mostly dry day, as well as Friday, but more rain will begin to arrive late Friday into the start of next weekend. As of today, next Saturday is looking SOAKED!

We will "Spring Forward" to Daylight Saving Time next Sunday, March 10th at 2 AM, so you will need to set your clock an hour ahead next Saturday before you head to bed. Sunsets will go from a little before 6:30 PM this Sunday (3/3) to a little before 7:30 PM next Sunday (3/10).

Sunday: Sun & clouds. Warmer. | High: 63º

Monday: Even warmer with more sunshine. | High: 71º

Tuesday: Scattered showers/storm. Not as warm. | High: 63º

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Temps fall.| High: 47º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chilly.| High: 48º

Friday: Showers return late. Touch warmer.| High: 52º

