FORECAST: Weekend snow only a day away

Thursday remains dry with temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 in our Northern Counties and lower to middle 40s farther south. A bit colder Thursday with highs dropping back into the upper 30s but 40s return Friday. We should see some sunshine during the day.

All just before our next storm. Plan on rain arriving late Friday afternoon or evening. That rain changes to snow for EVERYONE Friday night into Saturday. The heaviest snow will be south and east of Cleveland. Plan on breaking out the shovels early Saturday as temps continue to drop through the day. Right now, I expect a general 2 to 6 inches of snow across our area by Saturday late afternoon.

We're back near 40 Sunday with 50s, 60s and ... yes... possibly 70 next week! Oh my!

FORECAST HEADLINES

A cloud/sun mix Thursday

Watching our weekend snow storm

Plan on rain changing snow Friday into Saturday

Accumulating snow for most

Back above freezing by Sunday afternoon

DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: More clouds and a bit cooler. | High: 39º

Friday: Cloudy skies. Rain arriving midday and changing to snow.| High: 40º

Saturday: WATCHING FOR SNOW! Snow likely early followed by lake effect snow. Accumulations likely! Windy. | High: 26º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and windy. Back above freezing by afternoon. | High: 43º

