Forecast: We're beyond rare, we're talking records this weekend as we wrap up a BRUTAL January

CLEVELAND — Records will be challenged for both Friday and Saturday mornings. The wind will be calmer, which is why wind chills won't be as brutal as earlier this week, but that should not take away from the near-record cold. Still, even with a light breeze, we will see chills as cold as -15° to start off your Friday.

Winds will be considerably lighter today... that means lake effect snow showers should be at a minimum

Next week looks slightly warmer but still not back to the norm... still not back to the 30s. Relentless polar blast.

Friday: Isolated snow showers possible, cold. | High: 13º

Saturday: Isolated snow showers possible, cold. | High: 14º

Sunday: Isolated snow showers possible, cold. | High: 17º

Monday: Few snow showers possible, cold. | High: 22º

Tuesday: Isolated snow showers possible, cold. | High: 26º

