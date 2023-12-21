Watch Now
FORECAST: We're dreaming of a GREEN Christmas

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:36 AM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 05:36:29-05

CLEVELAND — We'll bring a few more clouds back Thursday but we're still in the 40s and still dry. Things change a bit Friday. We're building more warmth through the weekend but we're also building more clouds. Those clouds will lead to a SLIM shot at rain Friday evening with a better shot at a few showers Friday night and Saturday. These showers look generally light with less than a quarter inch of rain.
I expect a lingering rain shower for Christmas Eve morning with a cloudy, mainly dry afternoon. Highs on Sunday will reach into the lower and middle 50s. Christmas day looks mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the middle 50s!

What To Expect:

  • Seasonable temps on Thursday
  • More clouds late week
  • More warmth late week
  • A few rain showers starting Saturday

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Winter begins. Quiet and seasonable. | High: 44º

Friday: Isolated showers. | High: 48º

Saturday: A few rain showers. | High: 45º

Sunday: A few rain showers. | High: 52º

Christmas Day: Clouds mixing with a little sun. Mostly dry.| High: 56º

