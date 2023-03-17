FORECAST: Wet & windy for St. Patrick's Day along with a massive drop in temps

St. Patrick's Day is looking wild & windy. Rainy and windy weather will be the rule during the morning hours, with high temperatures near 50 degrees before noon. Then the cold front sweeps in... The rain will shift east, but then cold air spills in quickly, dropping our afternoon temperatures through the 40s into the 30s by 3 or 4 pm. Any afternoon St. Patrick's Day festivities will be met with colder temperatures and wind gusts to above 30 mph making it feel even colder!
Scattered lake effect snow is possible on Saturday with a high near 32. Snow totals should be an inch or less for most. Bundle up. The cold air returns with highs in the lower 30s.
What To Expect:
- Morning rain Friday
- Morning highs near 50
- Windy Friday PM with falling temps
- Take your coats to the parades
- Staying gusty through Saturday morning
Daily Breakdown (IMPACTS TO YOU):
St. Patrick's Day: (RAIN GEAR THEN WINTER COATS. WIND CHILL!) AM Rain. Windy. Falling PM temps.| High: 51º (AM)
Saturday: (WARM COATS, WIND CHILLS!) Isolated lake effect snow. Colder.| High: 32º
Sunday: (ZIP UP YOUR COAT!) Early flurry, partly sunny. Still Cold.| High: 35º
Monday: (WELCOME SPRING! DRESS WARMLY OUTSIDE.) More sunshine. Not as cold. Spring begins!| High: 43º
Tuesday: (SPRING COATS) Partly sunny. Getting warmer.| High: 50º
Wednesday: (SUNGLARE FOR DRIVERS) More sunshine. Above average.| High: 54º
