FORECAST: Wet & windy with damage possible this afternoon

CLEVELAND — FLOOD WATCH is in effect from 8 pm this evening until 8 am Thursday for Erie and Huron counties. 2-4" of rain will be possible during this time so remember to avoid any flooded areas.

Fall begins today at 3:21 pm. Are you ready for cooler Fall-like weather? A slow moving weather system and cold front will meander across the area through early Thursday morning. Widespread heavy rain is likely with this system, especially west through Wednesday night. Rainfall totals of 2-4 inches likely for many of us through Thursday with isolated higher amounts. This will lead to flooding. Rain is already moving through with stronger storms likely this afternoon.

MUCH cooler air surging in behind this system will bring in an entirely new season. Fall officially starts Wednesday and syncing up is a big pattern flip. Highs in the 60s, lows in the 40s and 50s... We haven't felt this since May!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Widespread heavy rain Wednesday

Higher risk for flooding Wednesday - Thursday AM

Temps dropping

Staying cool through the weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: Widespread rain and storms late afternoon & evening with falling temperatures. Threat for flooding.| High: 70º

Thursday: A few lingering showers, chilly, windy. | High: 57º

Friday: Partly cloudy. Mild. | High: 70º

Saturday: Showers. Mild. | High: 68º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Mild. | High: 69º

