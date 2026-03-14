Forecast: Whiplash weather this weekend as windy conditions return

CLEVELAND — High Wind Warnings have finally expired, as the prolonged stretch of 50+ mph gusts caused more than 10 percent of the state of Ohio to be without power at one point Friday evening. There can still be some occasional gusts of 20 mph this afternoon, expect partly to mostly sunny conditions with highs struggling to reach 40 degrees.

A clipper likely misses NEO to the north tonight, meaning a stray rain or snow shower can't be ruled out after midnight, then the temperatures will jump into Sunday. We'll go from the 30s pre-dawn Sunday to the 70s by the afternoon. Gusty winds will return with the warmth (but not as strong as Friday). There could even be a Wind Advisory issued if gusts exceed 45 mph. Best chance lakefront on the west side.

The yo-yo temperature trend continues as the rebound on Sunday is only one day, too.

Next week starts ROUGH! The next system will bring gusty winds and storms by early Monday morning. As temperatures crash, storms will change to snow by the end of Monday and into St. Patrick's Day.

If you are getting your green on for the St. Paddy's Day parade, plan to dress VERY warm!

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Cold with MORE sun and LESS wind. | High: 40º

Sunday: Warm & windy before storms return. | High: 73º

Monday: Heavy rain, strong wind, dropping temps... taking over late. | Temps: 50s -> 30s

St. Patrick's Day: Frigid with lake effect snow. | High: 25º

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