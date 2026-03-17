Forecast: White covering our green this St. Patrick's Day

CLEVELAND — Temperatures CRASHED yesterday as a strong cold front moved through NEO. Temps fell 40 degrees from Sunday to Monday and even farther this morning.

As temperatures fell, rain changed to snow showers. Widespread snow moved through, with some communities picking up a quick 1-2 inches.

Additional snow accumulation will likely in squalls as lake effect snow sets up in time for St. Patrick's Day. When all is said and done, most communities will see 1 to 3 inches of snow, but for some, 4-6 inches will be possible, especially in the snowbelts... where squalls persist!

If you are getting your green on for the St. Paddy's Day parade, plan to dress VERY warm! This will be the coldest St. Paddy's day in decades! Highs will not get out of the middle 20s. Thankfully, we're not as windy as yesterday, BUT wind chills will still hang in the teens and single digits for most of the day!

Snow will gradually come to an end by Tuesday evening.

Any snow accumulation will not last long! Temperatures will jump above freezing by Wednesday, and above-average temperatures return by the end of the week! Plan for highs nearing 40 by Wednesday and 50s starting Thursday and continuing into the weekend!

DAILY FORECAST:

St. Patrick's Day: Frigid with lake effect snow. Single-digit chills. | High: 27º

Wednesday: Isolated rain/snow showers. Not as frigid. | High: 35º

Thursday: Seasonable with a few rain showers. | High: 45º

Friday: Still mostly cloudy but warmer with isolated showers possible. | High: 53º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, milder. | High: 58º

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