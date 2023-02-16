FORECAST: Wide range in temps along iwth rain and possible thunderstorms

CLEVELAND — Thursday's weather looks wild! The front that went south overnight will lift back north as a warm front during the day on Thursday. The big question is: How far north will that front lift? Right now, it looks like our southern counties will watch temperatures slowly rise thru the 50s by late afternoon and perhaps even hit 60 degrees again during the evening hours on the south side of the warm front. But the front probably wont reach our lakeshore communities. This means that Downtown Cleveland as well as areas close to Lake Erie may not see temperatures lift out of the 30s during the day on Thursday with chilly rain showers on and off. We may briefly see temperatures bump into the 40s Thursday evening as a low pressure center moves directly overhead. Farther south, toward Akron/Canton, where temperatures warm to near 60 degrees, isolated thunderstorms could produce a brief damaging wind gust or two!

Temperatures will crash Friday, as a cold front moves through the region late Thursday. The chill does not last long! We will rebound into the upper 30s to around 40 by next Saturday, with some more sunshine.

Stay connected with the News5 Weather Team!

What To Expect:

Scattered rain & thunder on Thursday

Chilly near Lake Erie Thursday

Warmer inland with storms

Snow possible Friday



Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: ALERT- Isolated Severe Storms Possible south. Rain likely. Strong PM storms possible near US Rt 30.| High: 40º in Cleveland; Near 60º for Akron/Canton

Friday: Temps crash! Few snow showers | High: 28º

Saturday: More sunshine. Not as cold. | High: 45º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Mild. | High: 51º

Monday: More clouds. PM showers. Mild. | High: 47º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: